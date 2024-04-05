President Biden Demands Immediate Ceasefire from Israeli Prime Minister

President Joe Biden demanded an “immediate ceasefire” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Thursday between the two leaders, threatening a loss of U.S. support for the war if Israel does not comply. President Biden spoke by telephone with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza . President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable.

He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these step

