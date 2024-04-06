President Biden Claims Greek-Inspired Nickname at White House Celebration

President Biden has a long history of attempting to tie himself to a variety of ethnic groups and cultures. Biden reminded guests at the White House for a Greek Independence Day celebration this week of his claim that he inherited the nickname 'Biden-opoulos' in his home state of Delaware .

Attributing his early political success to the Greek community, Biden said one of the things he 'learned early on was that I had a very close relationship with the Greek American community — for real, in the heart and I mean real — and the church there as well.' Biden said he believed 'every Greek American in Delaware voted for' him during his 1972 campaign for the Senate. 'By the way, as some of the Delawareans would tell you, that’s where I acquired a nickname I’m very proud of: I am Joe 'Biden-opoulos.' That’s the nickname I got,' he said. It wasn't the first time Biden mentioned his Greek-inspired nickname. During a 2009 White House event, then Vice President Biden said he was 'an honorary Greek

President Biden Greek Independence Day Nickname Biden-Opoulos Delaware Greek American Community

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden privately in 'rivalry' with Obama, former president's staff predicted Biden 'would suck as president'President Biden compares himself to former President Obama in private as part of a years-long “rivalry' between the two men, a new report reveals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

President Biden Hosts Reception Celebrating Greek Independence DayPresident Joe Biden hosts a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day. How President Joe Biden handles immigration and the southern border will have a significant impact on his efforts to beat former President Donald Trump for a second consecutive election to win another four years in the Oval Office.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

President Biden Hosts Muslim American Community Leaders at White HousePresident Joe Biden is meeting with Muslim American community leaders at the White House followed by a scaled-down Iftar dinner, aiming to ease tensions over his administration's support for Israel's war against Hamas. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be joined by Muslim staffers and senior national security aides. This is the most high-profile engagement between the White House and the Muslim American community since the war began six months ago.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

President Biden Hosts Muslim American Community Leaders at White HousePresident Joe Biden is hosting a small group of Muslim American community leaders at the White House for a meeting on Tuesday followed by a scaled-down Iftar dinner, as he seeks to relieve tensions over his administration's staunch support for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be joined by Muslim staffers in the Democratic administration and senior national security aides, a White House official said, in the most high-profile engagement yet between the White House and the Muslim American community since the war began six months ago. Staffers will then join the president for a dinner to break the fast duringFor the past two years, Biden has held large receptions to mark Ramadan and Eid at the White House, but those plans were shelved this year amid the war, which has seen more than 30,000 people killed in Gaza, the majority estimated to be civilians

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

President Biden Hosts Muslim American Community Leaders at White HousePresident Joe Biden is hosting a small group of Muslim American community leaders at the White House for a meeting on Tuesday followed by a scaled-down Iftar dinner. This is the most high-profile engagement yet between the White House and the Muslim American community since the war began six months ago.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Biden to host Japan PM Kishida, Philippines President Marcos for White House summitPresident Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a White House summit next month.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »