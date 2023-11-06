President Biden Announces $16 Billion in Funding for Passenger Rail Projects

President Biden visited Bear, Delaware, to announce more than $16 billion in new funding for 25 passenger rail projects between Boston and Washington. The investments will help improve train speed, reduce delays, and create union jobs. This funding is part of the infrastructure law signed by Biden two years ago, which includes $66 billion for Amtrak. Biden, who has logged over 1 million miles on Amtrak during his career, emphasized the importance of the rail service.

