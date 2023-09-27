Prescriptions for Ozempic and similar drugs soar past 9 million

A new analysis found that prescriptions for Ozempic and similar drugs quadrupled in less than three years, with many patients using the diabetes drug to lose weight. Health-care providers wrote more than 9 million prescriptions for Ozempic and similar drugs in the final three months of 2022, according to a new analysis of medications that have become highly sought-after for their weight-loss effects.

The report, released Wednesday by data-analytics firm Trilliant Health, shows that quarterly prescriptions quadrupled between early 2020 and the end of last year. And while Ozempic has regulatory approval to treat diabetes, the data indicate that many providers prescribed it off-label, meaning for a treatment other than its approved use.

The figure for total prescriptions is based on insurance claims and is likely an undercount. Many health plansTrilliant’s analysis, which encompasses claims data for about 300 million Americans and examines health trends broadly, also found that a little more than half of patients taking Ozempic or a similar drug have a history of diabetes. That reinforces what has been widely assumed: Many patients are using diabetes drugs off-label for weight loss, according to Sanjula Jain, Trilliant’s chief research officer.“It’s a sizable share,” Jain said of estimated off-label use.

data for about 300 million Americans and examines health trends broadly, also found that a little more than half of patients taking Ozempic or a similar drug have a history of diabetes. That reinforces what has been widely assumed: Many patients are using diabetes drugs off-label for weight loss, according to Sanjula Jain, Trilliant's chief research officer."It's a sizable share," Jain said of estimated off-label use. "Not all patients taking these prescriptions are necessarily consulting a physician or medical professional for diabetes or obesity," she added, pointing out that a large number of patients did not have traditional medical visits that coincided with a prescription.

The analysis not the first to confirm the rise of the drugs, led by Ozempic, that have rapidly permeated popular culture and fueled a frenzy among patients and on Wall Street. A peer-reviewedlast year found that spending on semaglutide — the main ingredient in Ozempic and its weight-loss twin, Wegovy — was the fourth-highest among drugs nationally in 2021, increasing faster than for any other drug in the top 25. Both drugs are made by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk.

The new medications, often called GLP-1 drugs for the naturally occurring hormone they mimic, work by slowing the stomach from emptying and sending a signal of fullness to the brain. They have been found to help overweight people lose 15 to 20 percent of their body weight and reduce the