Prequel to Classic Korean Series 'Chief Inspector' Set in 1958

The drama will serve as a prequel to the classic Korean series “ Chief Inspector ,” which ran for 18 years from 1971 to 1989 and achieved an incredible peak of 70 percent ratings back in its heyday. While the original show was set in the 1970s and 1980s (present day at the time), “Chief Detective 1958” will be set even earlier in 1958.

Le Je Hoon will portray Park Yong Han, a passionate detective who boasts the highest arrest rate of petty thieves outside of Seoul, andIn the new teaser, Park Yong Han and Kim Sang Soon are teamed up along with two other detectives, fighting against corruption and abuse of power and overcoming various trials and tribulations along the way. The drama will elicit a sense catharsis for viewers watching these passionate detectives catching criminals having in mind how limited the criminal investigation process was in the 1950s compared to the present

