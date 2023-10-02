Prep Rally: A look at the early standout freshmen in football

Sierra Canyon freshman defensive end Richard Wesley, right, and Orange Lutheran’s Kayden Utu go at it during first quarter play.. There’s a group of freshmen making an impact at the varsity level in high school football. Let’s examine some of the early contributors.Sierra Canyon: The defensive end started off with three sacks each against JSerra and Oaks Christian, serving notice he was no ordinary freshman.

Mater Dei, coming off a close road win in Maryland, began Trinity League with a 49-0 rout of Servite. Here’scompleted 12 of 15 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns. JSerra could be the third-best team in the Trinity League after knocking off Orange Lutheran 24-14 in a huge win for first-year coachFor the first time since it opened in 2020, SoFi Stadium will host an official high school football game.

eport on the rise of the Sailors and other teams at midseason. if he could play the national anthem at a football game.After starting the season with 14 consecutive victories against top opponents, JSerra is clearly the No. 1 team in Southern Section boys’ water polo. But the competition remains intense.

Read more:

latimes »

Week 7 Alarm Clock Pep Rally: Del Norte -Categories: Alarm Clock Pep Rally Tags: Del Norte HS, Prep Pigskin Report

No. 4 Red Bank Catholic rallies for road victory at Seton Hall PrepA late touchdown by QB Frankie Williams lifts Red Bank Catholic to fourth-straight victory

4 Affordable Face Creams Used Backstage to Prep SkinLoved by models and makeup artists alike.

Your Horoscope This Week: October 1 to October 7Prep your energy, it's almost eclipse season.

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Providence Christian finishes runner-up at Dothan TournamentProvidence Christian went 4-2 and finished runner-up at the Dothan Wolves Volleyball Tournament Saturday.

Johnson: Wouldn't change anything on U.S. prepZach Johnson indicated he wouldn't change a thing about America's preparation and plan for the Ryder Cup despite the U.S. losing 16½-11½ to Europe.

Sierra Canyon freshman defensive end Richard Wesley, right, and Orange Lutheran’s Kayden Utu go at it during first quarter play.. There’s a group of freshmen making an impact at the varsity level in high school football. Let’s examine some of the early contributors.Sierra Canyon: The defensive end started off with three sacks each against JSerra and Oaks Christian, serving notice he was no ordinary freshman.Palos Verdes: Rakowski has guided Palos Verdes to a 6-0 start as the quarterback, showing poise and maturity beyond his years.Gardena is suddenly very much in the Marine League title hunt after a 12-7 win over San Pedro, its first win over the Pirates since 2004. Gardena is 7-0 under coachCrenshaw is back. The Cougars defeated King/Drew and will get to play for a Coliseum League championship on Friday night against Dymally. Here’sthe report.

Birmingham is back to playing City Section teams and opened West Valley League play by routing Granada Hills. Here’s

Mater Dei, coming off a close road win in Maryland, began Trinity League with a 49-0 rout of Servite. Here’scompleted 12 of 15 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

and rallied from a 21-0 deficit to defeat Newbury Park 35-28.

JSerra could be the third-best team in the Trinity League after knocking off Orange Lutheran 24-14 in a huge win for first-year coachFor the first time since it opened in 2020, SoFi Stadium will host an official high school football game.

Rivals Warren and Downey have agreed to play their Gateway League game there on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. as part of “LA Bowl Friday Night Lights.”Tickets will be $35 for general admission and are available via Ticketmaster. Student tickets will cost $15. Parking will be $20. The Downey Unified School District helped subsidize financing for the game.Newport Harbor continues to look like one of the best flag football teams in Southern California after an 18-0 win over Edison last week.

eport on the rise of the Sailors and other teams at midseason.

Jessica Rose runs for first TD with 12.6 seconds left to give Birmingham 6-0 win over Panorama in its first ever flag football game.Birmingham finally played its first flag football game last week and came through with wins over Panorama and Verdugo Hills. The team features eight softball players, led by quarterbackThe City Section will be holding a City championship in two divisions in November. San Pedro and Eagle Rock look like they are the two strongest teams.(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

if he could play the national anthem at a football game.After starting the season with 14 consecutive victories against top opponents, JSerra is clearly the No. 1 team in Southern Section boys’ water polo. But the competition remains intense.

Senior Bode Brinkema scored the championship-winning goal in sudden death overtime, as the JSerra Boys Water Polo team pushed their winning streak to 14 straight by rallying to defeat rival Newport Harbor 10-9 in the title game of the 2023 Delfina USA Classic at Harvard-Westlake!JSerra won the Harvard-Westlake tournament championship last weekend in dramatic style with a 10-9 win over Newport Harbor on a winning goal from

Mater Dei (32-2) and Mira Costa (25-2) continue to separate themselves in girls’ volleyball.

The Monarchs began Trinity League play with easy match victories. Mira Costa had to go five games before beating rival Redondo Union in the Bay League. Mira Costa has a showdown road match with Palos Verdes on Tuesday.from El Segundo has committed to North Texas. . . .of Venice scored his first touchdown. In the first game of 2022, he suffered a brain injury that required surgery. Here’s

is the new girls’ water polo coach at Dana Hills. . . .

There’s a feud brewing between soccer officials and the Southern Section, with assistant coaches possibly being recruited into action to officiate games this winter if there’s a walk-out by officials over pay,of Calabasas is no longer playing with the team. He is committed to Colorado and plans to graduate by January. . . .Mason White

was the City Section football player of the year in 2019 for Birmingham and started a streak of the Patriots having the No. 1 player in the Open Division, followed byand is now finally playing at the collegiate level for TCU. At Birmingham, he was known for his play at defensive back, receiver and blocking kicks. He was only 16 years old as a senior.Tweets you might have missed

Birmingham, a City Section school, has its last two City Section players of the year at TCU and Florida, Mason White and Arlis Boardingham. And the next one, Peyton Waters, is headed to Washington. You can succeed in the City Section.🏈: San Pedro girls flag football wins 14-8 over Eagle Rock, avenging an earlier loss 2 weeks ago to capture the inauguralRankings just dropped! El Toro & Flintridge Prep boys teams and Rancho Cucamonga & Hawthorne MSA girls teams return after brief exits. All 100 ranked teams were previously ranked this season so the form sheets have fully taken shape!Warriors run their record to 9-0 with a 18-12 win over Agoura. Amanda Eames takes it to the house with a 37 yard TD run.The next high school basketball player who's going to have viral videos with his dunks is 6-foot-2 junior Angelino Mark of SO Notre Dame. 45-inch vertical leap. I predict a special lob play for him.Harvard-Westlake baseball is headed to the National High School Invitational next year in Cary, N.C. April 9-12. And will play SO Notre Dame in a two-game series March 12-13.All proceeds from these Saturday games next week will go to the family of the late Palos Verdes coach Brian Edelman, who died of cancer.September 29, 2023talk to brothers John and Shawn Sanders about their roles at St. Francis and what it’s like to play alongside one another.Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me atEric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.Newsom taps Laphonza Butler for Feinstein’s Senate seatThey trusted the Beverly Hills watch dealer. Then their luxury timepieces vanished

Why it took 27 years for an arrest in Tupac Shakur’s Las Vegas killing