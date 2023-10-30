Prep Rally: A closer look at the high school football pairings

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Five of the six Trinity League teams made the eight-team Southern Section Division 1 playoff bracket. Does it really matter? It's still shaping up as a rematch between No. 1-seeded St. John Bosco and No. 2 Mater Dei at the Coliseum on Nov. 24. Sierra Canyon was given the No. 3 seed, and it's the first time in school history the 10-0 Trailblazers have made the Division 1 playoffs. Corona Centennial is No.

2 Mira Costa for the championship at Cerritos College. Mira Costa advanced Saturday night with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 victory over No. 3 Huntington Beach, overcoming early deficits in each set to reach the finals for the second year in a row. The Mustangs were swept by Sierra Canyon in the championship match last fall. Here's the report. Here are the complete championship matchups for all divisions. The City Section will hold its championships on Friday at CSUN.

