Premier League predictions: Tottenham vs. Liverpool odds, pick

Liverpool and Tottenham are both sitting in a great spot after six matches in the Premier League. Despite losing Harry Kane Tottenham has looked resurgent under new manager Ange Postecoglou, while the roster turnover at Liverpool has seemed to spark the club rather than stutter it.

Despite the parallel starts, the betting market still views Liverpool as a notch above Spurs, who are a +190 home underdog for their encounter on Saturday afternoon.There is a big lineup decision for Spurs on Saturday as James Maddison is questionable to feature against Liverpool.

Maddison has been the most important player for Tottenham to start the season and he’s played a massive role in turning Spurs into an offensive power despite the fact that they lost the best striker in club history over the summer.

But even if Maddison misses out, I think there’s room for Spurs to have success against a Liverpool defense that has bent but not broken this season.Getty Images Although the Reds have only allowed five goals and conceded 7.0 expected goals in six matches, they grade out as a middle-of-the-pack unit against buildup play. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Tottenham vs Liverpool Prediction - EPL Odds, Free Picks & Betting TipsEnglish Premier League prediction, odds, and betting tips for Tottenham vs Liverpool on September 30. EPL free pick and same-game parlay.

Premier League depth chart for all 20 teams: Who is key?The Premier League is well underway, but with the transfer window now closed, where do players stand in their teams? How deep do the squads go?

MATCHDAY: Tottenham hosts Liverpool in game between unbeaten sides. Mbappé fit for PSG.Tottenham hosts Liverpool in the marquee game of the seventh round of the Premier League, a match between two sides who are unbeaten in the league so far and are both hoping to underline their status as top-four challengers following a disappointing last season.

Tottenham Hotspur taps Chiliz blockchain for Web3 fan tokenPremier League team Tottenham Hotspur will launch its own fan token on Socios that operates on the Chiliz blockchain.

Liverpool owner FSG announces minority investment by New York equity firmNew York-based investment firm Dynasty Equity has bought a minority stake in Premier League soccer team Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group sells minority stake in Liverpool to sports investment firm Dynasty EquityBoston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins owner Fenway Sports Group LLC has sold a minority stake in Premier League club Liverpool to New York-based sports...