Premier League Match: Everton, Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest Score Goals

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak both score goals in a Premier League match. Morgan Gibbs-White also scores for Nottingham Forest in their match against Fulham.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brighton bounces back from Europa League drubbing to beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in Premier LeagueBrighton has rebounded from a midweek drubbing in the Europa League by beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in a nervy Premier League performance to stay within touching distance of again finishing in a European qualification place.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Son stars as Tottenham routs Champions League rival Aston Villa 4-0 in Premier LeagueTottenham boosted its bid to qualify for the Champions League by routing 10-man Aston Villa 4-0 in the Premier League. Fifth-placed Spurs moved to within two points of Villa in fourth with a game in hand after the win. Goals from James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-Min and Timo Werner secured a resounding win at Villa Park.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle draws 1-1 with Everton after late Calvert-Lewin penaltyNewcastle’s push for European soccer next season was dented by Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late penalty as Everton fought back to earn a 1-1 draw in the Premier League. Alexander Isak had fired Newcastle ahead in the 15th minute at St James’ Park.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Garnacho hurts Everton again to inspire Man United to victory in chase for Champions League placeAlejandro Garnacho has hurt Everton again even if it was in a far less spectacular way. Three-and-a-half months ago he scored an outrageous overhead kick at Goodison Park. Now the gifted Manchester United teenager with magic in his feet has won two penalties to inspire his team to a 2-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Referee landmark in Premier League match as Palace held 1-1 by LutonSunny Singh Gill has become the first referee of Indian descent to take charge of a Premier League game when he oversaw the 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and Luton. Singh Gill was spotted signing autographs as he waited in the tunnel ahead of the second half at Selhurst Park.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Leicester could be latest team to fall foul of Premier League's spending rulesLeicester could be the latest team to be sanctioned for overspending in the Premier League. The league says Leicester has been referred to an independent commission for an alleged breach of the competition’s profitability and sustainability rules during their previous seasons in the top flight.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »