Premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital amid Israel-Hamas war

Dozens of premature babies have been evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital as the Israel-Hamas war continues. Health officials said 31 premature babies in "extremely critical condition" were transferred safely Sunday from Gaza's main hospital and will go to Egypt, while over 250 patients with severely infected wounds and other urgent conditions remained stranded days after Israeli forces entered the compound to look for Hamas operations.

The plight of the babies, along with the Israeli claims against Shifa Hospital, have become potent symbols in the devastating war between Israel and Hamas. An Israeli offensive has taken a heavy toll on Palestinian civilians, while Israel has accused Hamas of using Shifa and other hospitals as headquarters for military operations. The newborns from the hospital, where power was cut and supplies ran out while Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants outside, were receiving urgent care in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. They had dehydration, hypothermia and sepsis in some cases, said Mohamed Zaqout, director of Gaza hospitals





Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Humanitarian Aid Enters Gaza, Hamas Releases Two American HostagesGaza received its first deliveries of international humanitarian aid since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and a mother and daughter from Illinois were freed by Hamas.

