Pregnant Palestinian Woman Describes Dire Living Conditions in Gaza

Salma Tarabin, a pregnant Palestinian woman, is living in dire conditions in a UNRWA tent in Gaza. She is exhausted, hungry, and sick from drinking dirty water. With no access to proper sanitation, women in the tent can only use the bathroom once a day. Tarabin hopes the war will end before her child is born.

United States Headlines Read more: WASHİNGTONPOST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KPRC2: Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Forces Evacuation of Gaza's Largest HospitalFighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside Gaza 's largest hospital has prompted thousands of people to flee from the sprawling medical facility, but hundreds of patients and others displaced by the war remained inside, health officials said Monday.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more »

AP: Palestinian Volunteers Cook Food for Displaced Residents in Gaza Palestinian volunteers in Rafah were using firewood to cook food for residents in Gaza who were displaced from their homes amid the Israel-Hamas war. Families of hostages held by Hamas since its Oct. 7 attack on Israel have begun a protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters.

Source: AP | Read more »

10TV: Palestinian Authorities Call for Cease-Fire to Evacuate Patients Trapped in Gaza Hospital Palestinian authorities on Tuesday called for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza ’s biggest hospital as Israeli forces battled Hamas in the streets just outside and seized more ground across northern Gaza .

Source: 10TV | Read more »

KING5SEATTLE: Palestinian Authorities Call for Cease-Fire to Evacuate Patients Trapped in Gaza Hospital Palestinian authorities on Tuesday called for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza ’s biggest hospital as Israeli forces battled Hamas in the streets just outside and seized more ground across northern Gaza .

Source: KING5Seattle | Read more »

POLİTİCO: Palestinian Authorities Call for Cease-Fire to Evacuate Patients Trapped in Gaza Hospital Palestinian authorities call for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza 's biggest hospital as Israeli forces battle Hamas. Hospital staff and Hamas deny the Israeli army's claim that the hospital is being used as a shield. Supplies are running low and there is no electricity.

Source: politico | Read more »

FCN2GO: Palestinian Authorities Call for Cease-Fire to Evacuate Patients Trapped in Gaza Hospital Palestinian authorities on Tuesday called for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza ’s biggest hospital as Israeli forces battled Hamas in the streets just outside and seized more ground across northern Gaza .

Source: FCN2go | Read more »