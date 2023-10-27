Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Asks Fans for Twin Baby Name Suggestions

Naming a child — let alone two — is an important task, and Kailyn Lowry is recruiting fans to help her do just that.

“Name these babies,” The Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, October 27, the same day she announced she’s expecting twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Lowry posted the suggestion box alongside a text screenshot from a friend, which read, “I’m telling you right now. You are not leaving the hospital without names, so get it together. You have 2 jobs.”

Her family has already come up with some ideas. “Aire was your great great grandfather’s middle name and also his fathers middle name,” a text from Lowry’s aunt read in a second Instagram Story post. However, the MTV personality noted that the name was already taken by another celebrity child. headtopics.com

“My aunt’s suggestion but I don’t want to use it bc Kylie Jenner,” she captioned the text screenshot. (Jenner, 26, shares her son Aire, 20 months, and daughter Stormi, 5, with ex Travis Scott.) On Friday, Lowry broke her pregnancy news during an episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast while chatting with pregnant TikTok star Allison Kuch. During a discussion about their recent vacations in Thailand, Lowry teased, “I guess we both came home with souvenirs.”

She went on to speculate that she got pregnant before she and Elijah — whom she’s dated since April 2022 — left for their trip. “When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, ‘There’s no way. There’s no way I am .’” headtopics.com

Earlier this year, Lowry confirmed that she welcomed her fifth child — her first with Elijah — son Rio, in late 2022. (She also shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.)

