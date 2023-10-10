Pregnancy is a brain changer that prepares a mouse for parenting

A study of female mice found that two hormones produced during pregnancy alter brain circuits that control parenting behaviors, a teamThe changes make an animal's brain more responsive to the odors and sounds from mouse babies, and appear to remodel"parenting circuits" in the brain to work more efficiently, saysWhy beautiful sadness — in music, in art — evokes a special...

This behavior is controlled by brain networks known as parenting circuits, which exist to"ensure taking optimal care of the young," Kohl says. Progesterone caused galanin neurons to form new connections, permanently altering the parenting circuitry in a way that seemed to make it more efficient.

Without the neurons and receptors, mice who gave birth didn't even try to nurse their pups. Other experiments have shown that artificially activating these hormone receptors causes virgin mice to act like mothers. headtopics.com

Humans are"so impacted by experience" that it's difficult to isolate the role of hormones, McCarthy says.

