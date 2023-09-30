Preaching a 'more tolerant' church, Pope appoints 21 new cardinals

The 86-year-old pope welcomed the new 'Princes of the Church' -- one of whom could one day become the successor to the current pontiff. - Pope Francis on Saturday elevated 21 clergymen from distant corners of the world to the rank of cardinal, saying diversity was indispensable to the future of the Catholic Church.

Under sunny skies and with a crowd that filled half of Vatican City's grandiose, colonnaded St Peter's Square, thewelcomed the new"Princes of the Church" -- one of whom could one day become the successor to the current pontiff.

"The College of Cardinals is called to resemble a symphony orchestra, representing the harmony and synodality of the Church," said Francis, seated under a canopy before the gathered cardinals on the steps of St Peter's Basilica.

Pope Francis appoints as new cardinal Archbishop of Hong Kong Stephen Chow Sau-yan during the Ordinary Public Consistory for the Creation of new Cardinals at St. Peter's Square on September 30, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican.Diversity signals church priorities

"Diversity is necessary; it is indispensable. However, each sound must contribute to the common design," said the Argentine Jesuit.

