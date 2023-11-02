Pre's AI Technology Aims to Accurately Predict Consumer Behavior

Aarabi began his presentation, titled “Optimizing Websites for Maximum Impact: Predicting and Adapting to User Behavior,” by noting he founded ModiFace (now owned by L’Oréal) and has seen try-on “There are new technologies and buzzwords in the beauty and fashion industries, but the key question is: Do they work?” Aarabi said. “And perhaps a more relevant question is: Do they work for your unique brand and your unique audience?”that often performed “very differently on different sites, and often different sites would have that have the same demographic and similar audiences but would have very different conversions.

The AI-powered Pre predicts conversion performance “based only on mockups and screenshots,” Aarabi said, adding that there’s no need to implement anything. It’s done through the platform and mimics consumer behavior. There’s no need for live A/B testing or installing APIs.

“First, we start with screenshots of a site — you actually take every page of the site,” he explained. “Then we decompose the site of every element and every image and every button, and so on, for each of these. The AI then analyzes how likely users will interact with an item — including placement and size, but also user intent.”

The technology can run simulations using virtual AI shoppers to reveal behavior and preferences for various products and searches. Aarabi then demonstrated the technology by animating a screenshot of the product display page. The AI’s cursor moved about as a real online shopper would navigate a page.

