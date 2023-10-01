Pre-race favorite Ace Impact sprints clear to win Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

PARIS (AP) — Pre-race favorite Ace Impact pulled away easily on the home straight to comfortably win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.

Italian jockey Cristian Demuro was bunched in as they turned for home but moved wide left and then attacked with about 300 meters left of the 2.4-kilometer (1.5-mile) course. Ace Impact was clear with 50 meters left and Demuro could afford to rise up in his saddle at the line and wave his right arm triumphantly.

“Unbelievable. I can’t even speak,” Demuro told broadcaster M6 moments later. “Once the horse goes, it’s a different horse. Incredible.”

Ace Impact made it six wins out of six and showed its turn of speed in sunny conditions by chasing down Westover, ridden by British jockey Robert Hornby, which finished second in a photo finish. French jockey Maxime Guyon placed third with outsider Onesto.