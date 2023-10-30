Pramod Konandur Prabhakar - Forbes Technology Council

A new lead is the initial instance of the customer (knowingly or unknowingly) stating their needs to the enterprise.Gone are the days where customers were happy with only a waiver on late-payment fees.Having IT and business aligned on the right "customer" axis is pivotal to ensuring smooth and successful outcomes.

Personalization at scale, delivering positive experiences and steering customers toward deeper engagements that lead to a higher share of wallet is the need of the hour.Gamification, when applied the right way across all stages of the customer life cycle, can help telcos regain lost mindshare while also making day-to-day otherwise mundane interactions and experiences more engaging and interesting.

United States Headlines Read more: ForbesTech »

Banks May Want To Update Lead Management Tactics: What They're MissingChief Architect at Pelatro. Proud to help 30+ telcos/BFSIs offer the finest contextual marketing experience to their 1B+ subscribers. Read Pramod Konandur Prabhakar's full executive profile here. Read more ⮕

Shaveer Mirpuri - Forbes Technology CouncilShaveer Mirpuri's stories. Read more ⮕

FTX Customers Should Recoup Most Of Their Losses, Unless IRS Bigfoots ThemI report on all things crypto and oversee the Forbes Crypto Confidential newsletter and the annual Forbes Blockchain 50 list that features billion-dollar leaders in distributed ledger technology. I also edit the magazine's Buy, Hold, Sell column and co-edit the Forbes 30 Under 30 Finance list. Read more ⮕

Chris Savage - Forbes Technology CouncilChris Savage's stories. Read more ⮕

Lyle Berkowitz - Forbes Technology CouncilLyle Berkowitz's stories. Read more ⮕

Today’s ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Monday, October 30I write about the art, business and culture of video games at Forbes, with a focus on Overwatch 2. I also cover casual word games. Along with my work at Forbes, I'm a contributing reporter at Engadget. In addition to games, I write about tech, film, TV and the internet. Read more ⮕