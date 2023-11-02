Prada Group CEO Andrea Guerra Touts 'Cultural Point of View'

“Its brands have always had a huge perspective on culture, from architecture, to music, to theater, to cinema, to food and beverage today as well,” he explained. “The group has always been wishing to expand the role of the brand in our lives. It’s not just a tag, it’s being part of a community. It’s being part of a club,” he explained. “Everything starts with an intellectual base and I think this is the reason why everything is done with a different perspective.”“It’s a progressive company. They are interested in culture,” he said.
“Our main focus today is to keep up with expectations,” he said, stressing the need to keep nurturing the desirability of its brands, which also include Miu Miu, Church’s and Car Shoe. “But on the other side is a question of scale. I mean, we’re not in a niche game, we are in a global game…so we need to continue to grow.”
Guerra allowed that 2023 will be an “awkward” year for luxury players as post-COVID-19 euphoria ebbs. The executive declined to make specific projections about the group’s business prospects amid slowdowns in China and the U.S., plus geopolitical turbulence. Instead, he stressed the critical role of emotions, experience and feel-good factors in making consumers reach for their wallets.
Guerra’s experience leading Eataly was formative. “What I loved about the Eataly experience in food is that every two meters there was something new, something that catches your eye.…Unfortunately, we only have one stomach,” he said to a round of laughter.
