Powerful Storm Causes Damage and Flooding Concerns in New Jersey

The powerful storm that slammed New Jersey caused damage and flooding concerns across the state, and the Tri-State Area. Trees come down in Leonia , knocking out power. A massive tree came down in Leonia - a familiar site across the area. Strong winds in Wednesday's storms brought down trees and knocked out power, and left roads underwater. Broad Avenue between Fort Lee Road and Hillside Avenue in Leonia was closed due to downed wires and utility poles.

Leonia's Central Business District was closed as a result. Leonia's police chief said that, at the height of the storm, 8-10 streets were closed - worse than normal during a storm. There were also limited power outages. Leonia police shared drone footage of a massive tree resting on a home. A Leonia resident also had a canopy structure on his deck blow onto his neighbor's property, causing damage. 'Never had that trouble before. It's been up for maybe 12 years or longer,' the resident sai

