Powerful Nor'easter Leaves Hundreds of Thousands Without Power in Maine

Hundreds of thousands of Maine rs remain without power on Friday after a powerful nor’easter lashed Maine on Thursday. Central Maine Power says 354,000 of its customers lost power at some point Thursday. As of Friday morning, that number stands at more than 276,000. “The damage from these fallen trees is significant and our arborists have observed that this is some of the worst snow loading on trees they have seen in more than a decade,” said Jon Breed, spokesperson for Central Maine Power.
“Hundreds of additional line and tree crews are enroute to Maine to support the more than 450 external line crews and 250 tree crews already deployed in the field. We are also coordinating the use of cranes to remove large hazard trees in some areas.” CMP say it will be a multi-day restoration effort. Some areas should expect to be without power for multiple days. Breed says crews were limited in the work they could do on Thursday because of the "hazardous conditions" on roads, topped with high winds
Maine Power Outage Nor'easter Central Maine Power Restoration Effort
