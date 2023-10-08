Powerful Earthquakes Kill More Than 2,400 in Afghanistan: ‘This Is a Huge Disaster’

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/world/asia/powerful-earthquakes-kill-more-than-2-000-in-afghanistan-this-is-a-huge-disaster-54a6f522 Rescue workers are searching for survivors in western Afghanistan after powerful earthquakes killed at least 2,445 people and injured thousands more, in one of the deadliest seismic disasters to hit the country in recent decades.This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law.

Read more:

WSJ »

Powerful earthquakes kill at least 100 in western Afghanistan, UN saysA series of powerful earthquakes struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, killing at least 100 people and wounding more than 500 others, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Powerful Earthquakes Kill More Than 2,000 in Afghanistan: ‘This Is a Huge Disaster’Quakes are among the deadliest to hit the country in recent decades

Powerful earthquakes kill over 2,000 in AfghanistanThe magnitude 6.3 earthquake marks one of the deadliest quakes to strike the country in two decades.

Over 2,000 feared dead after powerful earthquakes hit AfghanistanImages shared by Afghan journalists showed at least one village reduced to rubble after a series of quakes flattened stone and mudbrick homes in the country's west.

Almost 2,000 people killed in powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan’s west, says Taliban spokesmanAlmost 2,000 people killed in powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan’s west, says Taliban spokesman

Hundreds are feared dead after powerful earthquakes hit AfghanistanImages shared by Afghan journalists showed at least one village reduced to rubble after a series of quakes flattened stone and mudbrick homes in the country's west.