Powerful Earthquakes Kill More Than 2,000 in Afghanistan: ‘This Is a Huge Disaster’

Powerful earthquakes kill at least 100 in western Afghanistan, UN saysA series of powerful earthquakes struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, killing at least 100 people and wounding more than 500 others, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Over 2,000 feared dead after powerful earthquakes hit AfghanistanImages shared by Afghan journalists showed at least one village reduced to rubble after a series of quakes flattened stone and mudbrick homes in the country's west.

