Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Roads Cut Off by Landslides

Roads cut off by landslides have complicated rescue efforts in Taiwan, after a powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquake. The earthquake hit during the height of rush hour Wednesday – rattling buildings and nerves, and sending people scrambling for safety. At least nine people were confirmed dead as of Wednesday night Chicago time, and dozens more were missing – possibly trapped in collapsed buildings and highway tunnels.

The impact of the earthquake was felt inside newsrooms, homes, and businesses – and even packed subway cars. The eastern city of Hualien was hit the hardest. Charlotte Thompson, a Deerfield native, was caught up in the middle of it all. 'I was sound asleep, and woke up to the entire room rocking like a boat,' said Thompson, 'and it was like a speedboat. Not just a cruise ship, but a speedboat rocking.' Thompson arrived in Taipei only hours before the earthquake hit. The shockwaves were so intense that she felt them even inside her hotel roo

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Collapses Buildings and Creates TsunamiA powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Strikes TaiwanA powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude struck Taiwan on Tuesday, followed by a 6.5 aftershock. The quake struck on the island's east coast at a depth of about 21 miles. Buildings in Taiwan's eastern city of Hualien were shaken off their foundations.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Collapses Buildings and Creates TsunamiA powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Causing Building Collapses and TsunamiA powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Collapses Buildings and Creates TsunamiA powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

Powerful earthquake rocks Taiwan, buildings seen collapsed, causes tsunami warning in JapanAn earthquake in Taiwan resulted in some buildings collapsing and a tsunami warning, officials said Wednesday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »