Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Leaving Nine Dead and Over 1,000 Injured

At least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 others were injured on Wednesday in the most powerful earthquake to strike Taiwan in 25 years. The 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit near Hualien, a city on the eastern coast.

Numerous aftershocks, including one with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5, have also occurred. Rescue efforts are underway to save the trapped individuals, including 71 miners in two different rock quarries.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Powerful earthquake hits Taiwan, leaving at least nine dead and over 900 injuredAt least nine people have been killed and more than 900 injured after an earthquake hit the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning. The powerful quake, Taiwan's strongest in 25 years, collapsed buildings, knocked out power and triggered landslides, while also prompting tsunami warnings in southern Japan and the Philippines.

Source: LiveScience - 🏆 538. / 51 Read more »

Los Angeles shares a key similarity with the region of Taiwan jolted by powerful earthquakeLos Angeles has some striking similarities with the region in Taiwan jolted by strong shaking from a powerful earthquake.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Why is Taiwan so exposed to earthquakes and so well prepared to withstand them?Taiwan was struck Wednesday by its most powerful earthquake in a quarter of a century.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Powerful earthquake in Taiwan injures more than 1,000, strands dozens of quarry workersThe strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan during the morning rush hour Wednesday, killing nine people and injuring over 1,000.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Killing Four and Injuring 711At least four people were killed and 711 others were injured when a powerful preliminary magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan Wednesday, the Taiwanese government said. The earthquake hit just before 8 a.m. local time, with an epicenter near Hualien, a city on the eastern coast. The four deaths, which were all in Hualien, were confirmed in a noon update, which also said there had been another 57 injuries reported across the island, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency and the EMIC in Taipei. By 2 p.m., the number of injuries had climbed to 711, with another 77 people said to be trapped under rubble, emergency officials said. At least 317 of the injured were in Taipei and New Taipei City, cities about 80 to 100 miles from the epicenter, officials said. A five-story house and another building in Hualien, Taiwan, collapsed

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

'Most violent one': YouTuber living in Taiwan describes powerful 7.4 earthquakeYouTuber Prozzie has lived in Taiwan for the past six years and says the powerful 7.4 earthquake shook his apartment in Taichung City every 20 minutes.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »