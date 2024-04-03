Powerful earthquake hits Taiwan, leaving at least nine dead and over 900 injured

At least nine people have been killed and more than 900 injured after an earthquake hit the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning. The powerful quake, Taiwan's strongest in 25 years, collapsed buildings, knocked out power and triggered landslides, while also prompting tsunami warnings in southern Japan and the Philippines. Taiwanese officials reported the quake as having a magnitude of 7.2, while the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) seismometers logged a magnitude of 7.4.

The quake struck southwest of Hualien City at 7:58 a.m. local time and was followed by a swarm of powerful aftershocks that sent tremors across the island. The earthquake occurred 21 miles (35 kilometers) below the surface, according to the USGS, and has left 77 people trapped in tunnels and beneath collapsed buildings, according to Taiwanese officials. "Disaster response is underway," Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's president, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, this mornin

