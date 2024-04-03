Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Causing Casualties and Damage

A powerful earthquake struck Taiwan, causing significant damage and casualties. Nine people were killed and many others were trapped in quarries. The earthquake also triggered a tsunami warning, which was later lifted. Buildings in mountainous Hualien County were severely affected, with some leaning at severe angles. In the capital city of Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and schools evacuated their students to sports fields.

Rescue efforts were underway, with neighbors and workers helping residents escape through windows. Despite the shock and damage, there were no reports of serious injuries

At least four people were killed and 711 others were injured when a powerful preliminary magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan Wednesday, the Taiwanese government said. The earthquake hit just before 8 a.m. local time, with an epicenter near Hualien, a city on the eastern coast. The four deaths, which were all in Hualien, were confirmed in a noon update, which also said there had been another 57 injuries reported across the island, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency and the EMIC in Taipei. By 2 p.m., the number of injuries had climbed to 711, with another 77 people said to be trapped under rubble, emergency officials said. At least 317 of the injured were in Taipei and New Taipei City, cities about 80 to 100 miles from the epicenter, officials said. A five-story house and another building in Hualien, Taiwan, collapsed

