Powerful Blast of Gamma Rays Causes Disturbance in Earth's Ionosphere

Last year, scientists observed an anomaly in the sky caused by a powerful blast of gamma rays. This blast caused a disturbance in our planet's ionosphere. The blast was connected to a highly energetic event known as a GRB, which is much brighter than a standard GRB. Scientists named this event BOAT, short for 'Brightest Of All Time.' They later discovered that the BOAT originated from a galaxy behind our own.

REUTERSSCİENCE: Gamma-Ray Burst from Supernova Disturbs Earth's IonosphereAbout two billion years ago in a galaxy far beyond our Milky Way, a big star met its demise in a massive explosion called a supernova that unleashed a huge burst of gamma rays , which pack the most energy of any wave in the electromagnetic spectrum.

