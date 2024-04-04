Powerful April Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Major Disruptions

A powerful April storm is hitting the Northeast on Thursday, dumping rain and snow with howling tropical force winds, prompting major airport delays and white-out road conditions while knocking out power to over half a million customers. The strong storm system has been crawling across the U.S. since the weekend — and has already led to several weather-related deaths. In Pennsylvania, two people died in separate incidents in which a tree fell on their cars during Wednesday's storms.

An elderly man died in Delaware County and an elderly woman, described as in her early 80s, was also killed in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, NBC Philadelphia reported. As of Thursday morning, the system is making its way out of the northeast with 5 million people under wind alerts across New England and 8 million under winter alerts

