Powerball Player in Oregon Wins $1.3 Billion Jackpot

A Powerball player in Oregon won a jackpot worth more than $1.3 billion on Sunday, ending aThe single ticket — revealed following a delay of more than three hours to the drawing — matched all six numbers drawn to win the jackpot worth $1.326 billion, Powerball said in a statement. The jackpot has a cash value of $621 million if the winner chooses to take a lump sum rather than an annuity paid over 30 years, with an immediate payout followed by 29 annual installments.

The prize is subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery winnings. The Oregon Lottery said the winning ticket was sold in Portland, Oregon. "I want to congratulate the winner on this life changing moment, Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells said in a statement."No one in Oregon has ever won a prize on this scale, and it's a very exciting for our staff and players." The statement said the winner has a year to claim the top prize. According to state law, players in Oregon, with few exceptions, cannot remain anonymous. Previously the largest Powerball prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005. The last Powerball jackpot win in Oregon was a $150.4 million prize claimed by a Salem man in 201

