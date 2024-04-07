Powerball Player in Oregon Wins $1.3 Billion Jackpot

A Powerball player in Oregon won a jackpot worth more than $1.3 billion on Sunday, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months. The single ticket matched all six numbers drawn to win the jackpot worth $1.326 billion, Powerball said in a statement. The jackpot has a cash value of $621 million if the winner chooses to take a lump sum rather than an annuity paid over 30 years, with an immediate payout followed by 29 annual installments.

The prize is subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery winnings. Until the latest drawing, no one had won Powerball’s top prize since New Year’s Day, amounting to 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, tying a streak set twice before in 2022 and 2021. The $1.326 billion prize ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history

Powerball Oregon Jackpot Winless Streak Cash Value Lump Sum Annuity Federal Taxes Lottery Winnings

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Powerball player wins $1.3 billion jackpot, after over 3 months without a grand prizeA Powerball player has won a $1.3 billion jackpot, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Powerball player wins $1.3 billion jackpot, after over 3 months without a grand prizeA Powerball player has won a $1.3 billion jackpot, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot won in Oregon, lottery saysThe Powerball jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $1.3 billion ahead of Saturday night's drawing after a record streak with no jackpot winner.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Powerball Jackpot Won in OregonA single ticket sold in Oregon matched all six numbers drawn to win a jackpot worth $1.326 billion. The jackpot has a cash value of $621 million.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

3 Powerball tickets worth $50k each sold in IllinoisThe three, $50,000 Illinois wins come on the heels of several other recent lottery wins, including major Powerball and Mega Millions wins from tickets sold in…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Giant $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in CaliforniaThe winner of the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history has been revealed five months after the lucky ticket was purchased at a Southern California liquor store.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »