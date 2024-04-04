Powerball Matches Record for Consecutive Drawings Without Jackpot Winner

Powerball will match a record for lottery drawings Saturday night with a stretch of more than three months without a jackpot winner. It's the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history. The game is operating as designed, with long odds creating a massive jackpot that entices people to play. The last jackpot winner was on New Year's Day, and since then, there have been 40 consecutive drawings without a winner. The odds of winning are 1 in 292.

2 million, but they were made tougher in 2015 to create larger jackpots

Powerball Lottery Jackpot Odds Record Consecutive Drawings

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.09 Billion with No Winner in 39 Consecutive DrawingsThe Powerball jackpot has been growing for more than three months, with no winner in 39 consecutive drawings. A math professor who bought a ticket to demonstrate the improbability of winning ended up winning $100,000.

Powerball Jackpot Grows to $1.09 Billion After 39 Consecutive Drawings Without a WinnerThe Powerball jackpot has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million of winning the top prize. Since the last player won the jackpot on Jan. 1, there have been 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers and hitting it rich. The $1.09 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $527.3 million. “The lesson didn’t really go according to plan.” Math professor Nicholas Kapoor bought a Powerball ticket to demonstrate how improbable it is to win the lottery – and then he won $100,000. Here’s what he wants you to know about playing the Powerball. The prize is subject to taxes, which includes an automatic withholding tax of 24% levied against the winnings, and another 13% in federal taxes when you file your 2024 return.

