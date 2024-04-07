Powerball Lottery Requires Additional Time for Pre-Draw Procedures

Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures , which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game. Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win.

Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process. Powerball also told players to hold onto their tickets for Saturday's drawing, as the drawing will go forward once the required pre-draw procedures have been completed. Saturday's drawing also comes with a $608.9 million cash option in lieu of the larger sum being paid out with 30 payments over 29 years

Powerball Lottery Pre-Draw Procedures Tickets Drawing Security Integrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man spends $600 on lottery tickets in Chino Hills as Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soarWith two jackpots totaling nearly $2 billion up for grabs, one SoCal man is trying to beat the odds by spending $600 on lottery tickets.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Lottery fever: Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots soar to nearly $2 billion totalBoth massive prizes are the results of months without a big winner.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Powerball jackpot grows to $687M, Mega Millions soars to $875M while Pa. Lottery upgrades systemIf you're feeling some St. Patrick's Day magic, you might want to buy a lottery ticket.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

CA Lottery reveals name of man representing a group of winners of $1.7 billion Powerball jackpotThe California Lottery has revealed the name of one of the winners of the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot - last October's $1.765 billion Powerball bonanza.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

California Lottery reveals winner of $1.7 billion October Powerball jackpotThe lucky winner of the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history has been revealed. The winning ticket was purchased at a family-owned market in Frazier…

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Lottery Fever Grips the Nation as Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots Continue to RiseSAN ANTONIO - Lottery fever is gripping the nation as both Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to rise after no winners were declared in their recent

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »