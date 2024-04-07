Powerball Lottery Drawing Delayed for Procedures

The Powerball lottery drawing scheduled for Saturday night has been delayed to complete procedures required before the numbers are announced, the game’s organizers said. The drawing for the game, including an estimated $1.3 billion jackpot, was delayed to enable one of the organizers to complete required procedures before the scheduled numbers reveal at 10:59 p.m. ET, Powerball said in a statement.

“Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn,” the statement said. “This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process

