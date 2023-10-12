Powerball lottery: Did you win Wednesday’s $1.73B Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (10/11/202

These are the 10 biggest lottery jackpots on record in the United States prior to Wednesday night's big Powerball drawing. The Oct. 11 jackpot could climb higher, depending on the volume of ticket sales.drawing has jumped to an estimated $1.73 billion with a cash option of $756.6 million — potentially the second largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Monday’s Powerball drawing marked the 35th in a row without a jackpot winner.

There were five second-prize tickets sold for Monday’s drawing that matched five numbers but not the Powerball. A ticket bought in Florida is worth $2 million because the winner spent an extra $1 for the Power Play option. Tickets worth $1 million each were purchased in Indiana, Oregon and Virginia while a ticket sold in California is valued at $1,064,543. headtopics.com

California lottery prizes vary depending on ticket sales and number of winners. They differ from the fixed second prizes offered in other participating states. A player who buys a $2 ticket has about a 1 in 11,688,053 chance to match five numbers and win at least $1 million, while the odds are 913,129 to 1 to win a third prize of at least $50,000.

Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $48 million with a cash option of $21.2 million. headtopics.com

