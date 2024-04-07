Powerball Jackpot Won in Oregon

The Powerball jackpot has been won in Oregon ! A single ticket sold in Oregon matched all six numbers drawn to win a jackpot worth $1.326 billion. The jackpot has a cash value of $621 million.Watch Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET right here Until the latest drawing, no one had won Powerball 's top prize since New Year's Day, amounting to 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, tying a streak set twice before in 2022 and 2021. The $1.

326 billion prize ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history. As the prizes grow, the drawings attract more ticket sales and the jackpots subsequently become harder to hit. The game's long odds for the weekend drawing were 1 in 292.2 million. Saturday night's scheduled drawing was held up and took place in the Florida Lottery studio just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday to enable one of the organizers to complete required procedures before the scheduled time of 10:59 p.m., Powerball said in a statemen

