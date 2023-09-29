Powerball jackpot tops $960 million after long drought of winners

Another Powerball drawing, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward a billion dollars. A selection of Powerball tickets are shown at the Route One Wine and Spirits liquor store, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Another Powerball drawing Saturday, Sept.

30, 2023, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward $1 billion.DES MOINES, Iowa — Another Powerball drawing Saturday night, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward $1 billion.

The estimated $960 million prize is the world's ninth-largest lottery jackpot, behind earlier Powerball and Mega Millions prizes that all

The prize has grown so large because there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating to July 19. That streak without a jackpot winner is due to the game's long odds, 1 in 292.2 million, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large.

The $960 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $441.4 million.

Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Sep 29, 2023 at 12:33 pm