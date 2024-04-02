Powerball Jackpot Surpasses $1 Billion Mark

The Powerball jackpot has surpassed the billion-dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot is now a whopping $1.09 billion, which has an estimated cash value of $527.3 million. This is the fourth-largest drawing in the history of the game. The next drawing happens Wednesday night. Powerball’s jackpot is now the ninth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history. It’s edging close to the $1.

128 Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder in New Jersey last week. “For lotteries, this is our second consecutive week of being able to offer players an advertised jackpot over $1 billion,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product croup Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a press release. “If you’re thinking of buying a ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, please keep in mind, it only takes one ticket to win, and a portion of your ticket sale will stay in your state to support good cause

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wrtv / 🏆 598. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabamians rush across state line for a chance at $1 billion jackpotThe Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, making it the fifth largest jackpot in history.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Continue to GrowBoth Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have reached significant amounts after multiple rollovers. The Mega Millions jackpot is currently estimated at $875 million, while the Powerball jackpot stands at $600 million. The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on December 8, 2023, in California, and this is only the sixth time in the game's history that the jackpot has reached such a high amount. The odds of winning the grand prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 302,575,350. Powerball tickets are also available for $2.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Powerball jackpot for Saturday drawing tops a half-billion dollarsThe Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Powerball continues to grow, jackpot now at an estimated $532MThe Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $532 million for the next drawing after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Saturday night's drawing.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Powerball Jackpot Rises to $532 MillionThe Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $532 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Saturday night's drawing. Two players won $1 million and $2 million respectively. The next drawing will be held on Monday.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to balloon amid no winnersSAN ANTONIO - The Powerball Jackpot has grown yet again, as nobody has won the jackpot, now at $582 million.The last major Powerball win came on New Year's Day

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »