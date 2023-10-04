Powerball: Jackpot soars to $1.4B

The numbers selected for the grand prize were 9-35-54-63-64 and the Powerball was 1. The multiplier was 2X.The Powerball jackpot continued to rise, climbing to $1.4 billion after no one matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball. For Saturday’s drawing, the estimated value could become the second-largest in the promotion’s history.

If someone wins the big prize on Saturday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $643.7 million before taxes.

Solo tickets in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Texas matched all five white numbers and were worth $2 million each because the winners played the Power Play multiplier. Winning tickets were also sold that brought the winners $1 million apiece. There were two sold in California and Texas, and one each in Colorado, New York and Pennsylvania, lottery officials said.$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).$758.7 million – Aug. headtopics.com

“A billion-dollar Powerball jackpot attracts a lot of new players to the game, and we anticipate the majority of ticket sales for tonight’s drawing will occur this afternoon and evening,” Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, said in.

