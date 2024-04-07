Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.3 Billion

The Powerball jackpot reached $1.3 billion with a cash value of $608.9 million for Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and Powerball 9. This is the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball 's history and the eighth largest among U.

S. lottery jackpots.

