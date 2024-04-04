Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 Billion as No Winner Emerges

Powerball's grand prize reached $1 billion less than a week after one lucky winner in New Jersey snagged a $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot on March 26. No one has won Powerball's top prize since New Year's Day, amounting to 39 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. That streak without a winner is nearing the record number of 41 consecutive drawings, set twice in 2022 and 2021. The game's long odds of 1 in 292.2 million makes it a rare jackpot.

By making the top prizes hard to hit, paid over 30 years. Winners typically opt for the lump-sum cash option instead. The prizes would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings. If a winner matches all five numbers and the Powerball, they have the option to take the full jackpot paid out over 30 years, or a smaller cash payout. Winners almost always take the cash option. Even with the smaller lump sum payout, federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prize

