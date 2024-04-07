Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.326 Billion Without a Winner

No one had won Powerball 's top prize since New Year's Day, amounting to 40 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. It's not yet known where exactly in Oregon the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. The $1.326 billion grand prize has an equivalent lump sum value of $621 million. The full jackpot is for a sole winner who, paid over 30 years. Winners typically opt for the lump-sum cash option instead. The prizes would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.
In addition to the jackpot winner, there were seven tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Oddly enough, this is the first time that a Powerball jackpot above $1 billion hasn't been won, at least in part, by a ticket purchased in California. This is the second billion-dollar lottery jackpot this year. A lucky winner in New Jersey snagged a $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot on March 26
Powerball Jackpot Winner Lottery Prize Lump Sum Taxes Oregon California New Jersey Mega Millions
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »
Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »