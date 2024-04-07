Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.326 Billion Without a Winner

No one had won Powerball 's top prize since New Year's Day, amounting to 40 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. It's not yet known where exactly in Oregon the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. The $1.326 billion grand prize has an equivalent lump sum value of $621 million. The full jackpot is for a sole winner who, paid over 30 years. Winners typically opt for the lump-sum cash option instead. The prizes would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

In addition to the jackpot winner, there were seven tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Oddly enough, this is the first time that a Powerball jackpot above $1 billion hasn't been won, at least in part, by a ticket purchased in California. This is the second billion-dollar lottery jackpot this year. A lucky winner in New Jersey snagged a $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot on March 26

Powerball Jackpot Winner Lottery Prize Lump Sum Taxes Oregon California New Jersey Mega Millions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KING5Seattle / 🏆 457. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion as drawing for giant prize nearsNo one has won Powerball’s $975 million jackpot since New Year’s Day.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion as drawing for giant prize nearsNo one has won Powerball’s $975 million jackpot since New Year’s Day.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion as drawing for giant prize nearsNo one has won Powerball’s $975 million jackpot since New Year’s Day.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion as drawing for giant prize nearsA $1 billion Powerball jackpot will tempt lottery players Monday night who think they just might hit it rich after three months without a big winner.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion as drawing for giant prize nearsA $1 billion Powerball jackpot will tempt lottery players Monday night who think they just might hit it rich after three months without a big winner.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion after months-long winner droughtDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1 billion Powerball jackpot will tempt lottery players Monday night who think they just might hit it rich after three months without

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »