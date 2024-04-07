Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.326 Billion

No one had won Powerball 's top prize since New Year's Day, amounting to 40 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. After Saturday night's drawing was delayed initially, the winning numbers drawn early Sunday morning were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69, with Powerball 9 and Power Play multiplier 3X. The $1.326 billion grand prize has an equivalent lump sum value of $621 million. The full jackpot is for a sole winner who, paid over 30 years. Winners typically opt for the lump-sum cash option instead.

The prizes would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings. In addition to the jackpot winner, there were seven tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. This is the second billion-dollar lottery jackpot this year. A lucky winner in New Jersey snagged a $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot on March 26.

