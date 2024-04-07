Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.3 Billion

Lottery players will have another shot Saturday night at a Powerball jackpot that has grown to an estimated $1.3 billion after more than three months without a winner. There have been 40 consecutive drawings since the last time someone won Powerball 's top prize on New Year's Day. The 41st drawing Saturday night will tie a record for drawings set twice before in 2022 and 2021.The jackpot, which ranks as the eighth largest in U.S.

lottery history, has grown so large because the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million make winning so difficult. That has enabled the top prize to roll over three times a week for months.The $1.3 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Winners almost always choose a cash payout, which for Saturday night's drawing would be an estimated $608.9 million.

