The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.3 billion, tying the record for most consecutive drawings without a winner. If someone wins, they can choose between a lump-sum payment of $608.9 million or annual payments of $1.

3 billion. Powerball tickets are $2 per play and sold in 45 states.

Powerball Jackpot Record Consecutive Drawings Lump-Sum Payment Annual Payments Tickets States

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.3 Billion Ahead of Saturday Night DrawingThe Powerball jackpot continues to climb as 40 straight drawings have gone unsolved.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Powerball Jackpot Reaches Over $750 MillionThe winning numbers for March 16th's Powerball jackpot have been announced, with the estimated jackpot being more than $750 million. The next drawing is on Monday, March 25, at 8 p.m. PT. California has had luck with Powerball in the past, winning the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $750 MillionThe next Powerball jackpot is up to a whopping $750 million after no one hit the big prize Wednesday night.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Powerball Jackpot Reaches Over $623 MillionThe winning numbers for Powerball's $600 million jackpot have been drawn.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Powerball Jackpot Reaches Top 10 EverFriday's Mega Millions drawing brought no jackpot winners, pushing the prize up to an estimated $875 million for Tuesday.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $875 million; Powerball reaches $600 millionIf you're feeling some St. Patrick's Day magic, you might want to buy a lottery ticket. Mega Millions and Powerball have racked up some massive jackpots after weeks of rollovers.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »