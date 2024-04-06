Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.3 Billion

It marks the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history, as well as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history -- and the cash option is now an estimated $608.9 million. As this jackpot climbs toward a record level, we remind people to keep the experience of playing the Lottery enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Mark William Bracken, who is the executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery , noted in a news release.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, according to the release. The release also noted the drawing will be the forty-first since the jackpot was last hit January 1. At that time, a ticket that was sold in Michigan won an $842.4 million jackpot. "The $1.3 billion jackpot is the game’s largest since October 11, 2023, when a $

Powerball Jackpot Lottery Cash Option Massachusetts State Lottery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $875 million; Powerball reaches $600 millionIf you're feeling some St. Patrick's Day magic, you might want to buy a lottery ticket. Mega Millions and Powerball have racked up some massive jackpots after weeks of rollovers.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Powerball Jackpot Reaches Top 10 EverFriday's Mega Millions drawing brought no jackpot winners, pushing the prize up to an estimated $875 million for Tuesday.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Powerball Jackpot Reaches Over $623 MillionThe winning numbers for Powerball's $600 million jackpot have been drawn.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $750 MillionThe next Powerball jackpot is up to a whopping $750 million after no one hit the big prize Wednesday night.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Powerball Jackpot Reaches Over $750 MillionThe winning numbers for March 16th's Powerball jackpot have been announced, with the estimated jackpot being more than $750 million. The next drawing is on Monday, March 25, at 8 p.m. PT. California has had luck with Powerball in the past, winning the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion as drawing for giant prize nearsNo one has won Powerball’s $975 million jackpot since New Year’s Day.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »