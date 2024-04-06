Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.3 Billion

It marks the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history, as well as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history -- and the cash option is now an estimated $608.9 million. As this jackpot climbs toward a record level, we remind people to keep the experience of playing the Lottery enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Mark William Bracken, who is the executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery , noted in a news release.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, according to the release. The release also noted the drawing will be the forty-first since the jackpot was last hit January 1. At that time, a ticket that was sold in Michigan won an $842.4 million jackpot. "The $1.3 billion jackpot is the game’s largest since October 11, 2023, when a $
Powerball Jackpot Lottery Cash Option Massachusetts State Lottery
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »
Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »
Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »
Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »
Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »