Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.3 Billion

The Powerball jackpot hit $1.3 billion on Friday, the game's fourth-largest prize, and most Americans still buy tickets in person. The winner can choose a lump sum of $608.9 million or an annuity worth $1.3 billion. Both are pretax estimates. As for the next drawing, there are two payout options: a lump sum of $608.9 million or an annuity worth $1.3 billion. Both are pretax estimates. The drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, and the odds of hitting the jackpot are roughly 1 in 292 million.
With varying state and provincial regulations, players have different purchase options, such as in-person or online sales, depending on where they live. One option is lottery-courier services, which accept orders and buy lottery tickets on a customer's behalf. "Lottery couriers are still relatively new," said Mike Silveira, chief of staff for Jackpot.com, which provides digital lottery-courier services. "This has to be one of the last consumer-facing industries to shift online.
