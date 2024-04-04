Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.09 Billion with No Winner in 39 Consecutive Drawings

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for more than three months, with no winner in 39 consecutive drawings. The current prize is $1.09 billion, and the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million. A math professor who bought a ticket to demonstrate the improbability of winning ended up winning $100,000. The prize can be paid through an annuity or a cash option, with the estimated cash option for the next drawing being $527.3 million.

Winners are subject to taxes, including a 24% withholding tax and 13% federal taxes

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.09 Billion After Three-Month Winless StreakThe Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.09 billion after no one matched the six numbers drawn on Monday night. This marks a three-month winless streak for the top prize.

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.09 BillionThe Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.09 billion, making it the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65, and the red Powerball number was 15.

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 Billion as No Winner EmergesPowerball's grand prize reached $1 billion less than a week after one lucky winner in New Jersey snagged a $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot on March 26. No one has won Powerball's top prize since New Year's Day, amounting to 39 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. That streak without a winner is nearing the record number of 41 consecutive drawings, set twice in 2022 and 2021. The game's long odds of 1 in 292.2 million makes it a rare jackpot. By making the top prizes hard to hit, paid over 30 years. Winners typically opt for the lump-sum cash option instead. The prizes would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings. If a winner matches all five numbers and the Powerball, they have the option to take the full jackpot paid out over 30 years, or a smaller cash payout. Winners almost always take the cash option. Even with the smaller lump sum payout, federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.09 Billion in Wednesday's DrawingThe Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing is one of the largest in history, estimated at $1.09 billion. This makes it the fourth-largest in Powerball history and the ninth-largest lotto jackpot ever. Last week, a Mega Millions player won the eighth-largest jackpot ever. The Powerball jackpot has been growing for 39 consecutive drawings without a winner. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states and Washington, D.C.

Powerball jackpot reaches $1.09 billionAn estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs on Wednesday night, making it the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history.

