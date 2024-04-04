Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.09 Billion for Wednesday's Drawing

The billion dollar Powerball is still up for grabs after no ticket matched all six numbers, launching the lottery to a grand prize of $1.09 billion for Wednesday's drawing. The winning numbers from the Wednesday night drawing are: 11, 62, 65, 38, 41. Powerball: 15. Powerplay multiplier: 3X. This is the game's fourth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to a press release from Powerball.

If a player wins the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.09 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $527.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by five percent each year. There have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million. Powerball tickets are $2 per play

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



