Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.09 Billion

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.09 billion, making it the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65, and the red Powerball number was 15. This comes after a Mega Millions player won the eighth-largest jackpot ever last week. If a player wins, they can choose between a lump-sum payment of $527.3 million or annual payments of $1.09 billion.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for 39 consecutive drawings without a winner

