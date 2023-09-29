Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners

Another Powerball drawing, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward a billion dollars. The estimated $925 million prize up for grabs Saturday night is the world’s ninth-largest lottery jackpot. Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Read more:

AP »

With no winner again, Powerball jackpot climbs to $925 millionThe current estimated jackpot of $925 million is the fourth-largest in the history of the lottery game.

There was no Powerball winner; jackpot is 4th-largest ever at $925 millionNo tickets matched the winning numbers from the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

Powerball jackpot jumps to estimated $925 million after no tickets won Wednesday night's grand prizeThe jackpot is the world's ninth-largest lottery prize of all time.

Powerball jackpot now up to $925 million after no grand-prize winnersThe search continues for Powerball's jackpot winner. Powerball's jackpot will be just short of $1 billion after no one got all six winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing.

Powerball jackpot rises to $925 million after another drawing without a big winnerThe Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $925 million after no one beat the immense odds and won the giant prize.

Powerball jackpot soars to $925 million ahead of next drawingAn estimated $925 million jackpot is up for grabs in the next Powerball drawing on Saturday night.

, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large., with annual payments over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $432.4 million.

Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.