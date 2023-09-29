Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners

Another Powerball drawing, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward a billion dollars. The estimated $925 million prize up for grabs Saturday night is the world’s ninth-largest lottery jackpot. Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Powerball jackpot jumps to estimated $925 million after no tickets won Wednesday night's grand prizeThe jackpot is the world's ninth-largest lottery prize of all time.
, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large., with annual payments over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $432.4 million.
Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.